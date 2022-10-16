Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Colts prop bets:
1. Broncos-Chargers under 45.5 points (-110)
Why it’s a good bet: Even though the Chargers' offense has been scoring points, it's anybody's guess what the Broncos do.
2. Russell Wilson under 0.5 interceptions (+104)
Why it’s a good bet: Wilson was sloppy with the ball during the loss to the Colts. He cleans it up on Monday.
3. Justin Herbert over 262.5 passing yards
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos secondary is good but banged up. Herbert gets his yards.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 8-7)