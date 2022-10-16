11_28_21 den lac 01936.jpg

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly (91) pressures Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Colts prop bets:

1. Broncos-Chargers under 45.5 points (-110)

Why it’s a good bet: Even though the Chargers' offense has been scoring points, it's anybody's guess what the Broncos do. 

2. Russell Wilson under 0.5 interceptions (+104)

Why it’s a good bet: Wilson was sloppy with the ball during the loss to the Colts. He cleans it up on Monday. 

3. Justin Herbert over 262.5 passing yards

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos secondary is good but banged up. Herbert gets his yards. 

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 8-7)

