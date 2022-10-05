091922-news-broncostexans 14640 .jpg

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Colts prop bets:

1. Broncos-Colts under 42.5 points, -110

Why it’s a good bet: This game could be ugly for both sides. I don't see a lot of points being scored. It has 20-17 written all over it.  

2. Melvin Gordon over 53.5 rushing yards, -118

Why it’s a good bet: Gordon is now the "featured" back for the Broncos. He will get plenty of carries so I see him going over on this yard total.

3. Matt Ryan under 1.5 TD passes -166

Why it’s a good bet:  Broncos secondary has been good. They will hold Ryan to just one touchdown.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 5-7)

