Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Jets prop bets:
1. Jerry Jeudy over 55.5 yards receiving, -115
Why it’s a good bet: Could the Broncos showcase him for the trade deadline?
2. Travis Etienne over 72.5 yards rushing, -115
Why it’s a good bet: Etienne has improved each week. I don't see the Jags passing much so the back gets his yards.
3. Courtland Sutton over 0.5 TDs, +225
Why it’s a good bet: It's hard to pick any Bronco to score a TD right now but I will go with Sutton.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 12-9)