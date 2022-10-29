100722-s-dg-BroncosVsColts08.JPG

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) misses the catch in the end zone while being defended by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first quarter on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Jets prop bets:

1. Jerry Jeudy over 55.5 yards receiving, -115

Why it’s a good bet: Could the Broncos showcase him for the trade deadline?

2. Travis Etienne over 72.5 yards rushing, -115

Why it’s a good bet: Etienne has improved each week. I don't see the Jags passing much so the back gets his yards.

3. Courtland Sutton over 0.5 TDs, +225

Why it’s a good bet: It's hard to pick any Bronco to score a TD right now but I will go with Sutton. 

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 12-9)

