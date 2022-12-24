Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Rams prop bets:
1. Russell Wilson over 1.5 TD passes (+154)
Why it’s a good bet: What? In this offense? For some reason I think Russ gets it going on Sunday.
2. Latavius Murray over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)
Why it’s a good bet: He is the feature back for the Broncos and is having a strong season.
3. Tyler Higbee over 0.5 touchdowns (+320)
Why it’s a good bet: Tight ends still like to have big days against the Broncos.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 20-22)