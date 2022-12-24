Chiefs Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Rams prop bets:

1. Russell Wilson over 1.5 TD passes (+154)

Why it’s a good bet: What? In this offense? For some reason I think Russ gets it going on Sunday.

2. Latavius Murray over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)

Why it’s a good bet: He is the feature back for the Broncos and is having a strong season.

3. Tyler Higbee over 0.5 touchdowns (+320)

Why it’s a good bet: Tight ends still like to have big days against the Broncos.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5

Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 20-22)

Stoia's report card: Broncos at Rams on Christmas Day
Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Rams, betting odds, staff predictions
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Saturday, Dec. 24)