1. Rockies at Padres (+1.5, +105): This could be a special season for the Padres. San Diego will be ready to go on Opening Day.

2. Padres (+120) to win NL West: Like I said above, this could be their year to take over the division.

3. Rockies under 66 wins (-110): Colorado is one of the worst teams in the NL. Tough to see them get to 66 wins.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 111-99)