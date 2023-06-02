What sport do Coloradans like to bet on most? According to the Colorado Division of Gaming, it's NBA basketball.
Colorado gaming officials on Friday released a list of the Top 10 sports Coloradans wager on as the state passed the three-year mark of legalized sports betting.
Coloradans have bet more than $2.9 billion on the NBA over the last three years, the report showed. The NFL came in second with $1.9 billion in wagers, and MLB was third with $1.2 billion in bets placed over a 3-year period.
Top Ten Sports by Wagers Made in Colorado, May 2020-April 2023
1. NBA Basketball - $2,983,203,214.76
2. NFL Football - $1,920,111,799.83
3. MLB Baseball - $1,219,539,301.70
4. NCAA Basketball - $792,253,640.55
5. Tennis - $509,938,581.16
6. NHL Hockey - $468,373,838.29
7. Soccer - $451,884,763.56
8. NCAA Football - $434,010,179.18
9. Table Tennis - $255,762,465.20
10. Golf - $145,411,609.17
The NBA is likely to extend its lead in Colorado sports betting this month as the Denver Nuggets play in the NBA Finals -- and Coloradans are betting at a strong pace this year.
Colorado took in $417.8 million in bets in April 2023, according to figures released Friday by the Colorado Division of Gaming. Although that was 15.5% less than in March 2023, it was 6.5% more than last April.
So far this year, there have been $4.48 billion in sports bets made in Colorado, an 8.17% increase over this time last year.
Colorado has collected $22.9 million in taxes from sports betting so far in 2023, 118.07% more than at this time last year.