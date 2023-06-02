What sport do Coloradans like to bet on most? According to the Colorado Division of Gaming, it's NBA basketball.

Colorado gaming officials on Friday released a list of the Top 10 sports Coloradans wager on as the state passed the three-year mark of legalized sports betting.

Coloradans have bet more than $2.9 billion on the NBA over the last three years, the report showed. The NFL came in second with $1.9 billion in wagers, and MLB was third with $1.2 billion in bets placed over a 3-year period.

Top Ten Sports by Wagers Made in Colorado, May 2020-April 2023

1. NBA Basketball - $2,983,203,214.76

2. NFL Football - $1,920,111,799.83

3. MLB Baseball - $1,219,539,301.70

4. NCAA Basketball - $792,253,640.55

5. Tennis - $509,938,581.16

6. NHL Hockey - $468,373,838.29

7. Soccer - $451,884,763.56

8. NCAA Football - $434,010,179.18

9. Table Tennis - $255,762,465.20

10. Golf - $145,411,609.17

The NBA is likely to extend its lead in Colorado sports betting this month as the Denver Nuggets play in the NBA Finals -- and Coloradans are betting at a strong pace this year.

Colorado took in $417.8 million in bets in April 2023, according to figures released Friday by the Colorado Division of Gaming. Although that was 15.5% less than in March 2023, it was 6.5% more than last April.

So far this year, there have been $4.48 billion in sports bets made in Colorado, an 8.17% increase over this time last year.

Colorado has collected $22.9 million in taxes from sports betting so far in 2023, 118.07% more than at this time last year.