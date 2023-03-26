Broncos Country hit the jackpot with the Walton-Penner ownership group.

It’s corporate as all get-out, but so is everything else and they’re at the top of the wealth chain.

The latest extraordinary endeavor is an exhaustive series of surveys and research efforts that serve as both an homage to team history and a step toward the future.

Fun fact: the Broncos began with a public survey. In 1959, a Lakewood man named Ward Vining won a fan contest to name the new football team. As his daughter told The Gazette’s Frank Schwab in 2006: “He (Vining) wrote that broncos were tough and typified the West.”

Fast forward 60-plus years and the new owners have assembled a database of 200,000 fans, season-ticket holders and interested parties with their opinions on the future of Empower Field at Mile High — or a new stadium home, downtown or parts so-far unknown. The Broncos hired a pair of research groups and hospitality experts, Legends and Kraft Analytics Groups, to conduct separate, comprehensive surveys. The Broncos are like “Jurassic Park,” sparing no expense.

The Broncos spent roughly 33 percent more in free agency than the next team. Get used to it. Nathaniel Hackett had one of the larger staffs in the NFL, and two games in they added Jerry Rosburg. Then they added another staffer late in the season. They can and will write a check.

A couple fans sent me the surveys, which covered all aspects of the game-day experience: parking, concessions, video board, preferences on location (downtown vs. out in the boonies), new stadium vs. renovations to Mile High, dome vs. no dome vs. retractable roof, climate-controlled spaces, Budweiser vs. Coors.

OK, not the last one. Coors Light is the obvious choice. But they covered everything else.

The Walton-Penner group right now is $100 million into Empower Field at Mile High, the most significant investment in the stadium’s 23-year existence. Suites are being renovated, new video board, concourses upgraded. That’s in the short-term while the long-term takes shape.

The long-term vision is more complicated. Broncos ownership spent the 2022 season touring stadiums old and new, domestic and international. SoFi in Los Angeles (twice), Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Then there was London’s Wembley Stadium area, site of the team hotel on a trip to play the Jags. And Wembley made an impact. It’s a cool spot. Restaurants, bars, concert venues. Clean, safe, how downtown Denver used to be.

Broncos games will be the priority, Final Fours and Super Bowls a bonus. Having witnessed the Cardinals’ setup in Glendale, Ariz., I hear most fans prefer the idea of an all-day experience: options pre- and post-game with vast parking and abundant public transportation options.

My hunch is the financing comes from personal seat licenses (PSLs), placing the burden on users instead of the general public. The Raiders used PSLs to help pay for Allegiant Stadium.

A new stadium still would be years away. But Walmart is the largest private employer in the world, and you must recalibrate what’s possible with those kinds of resources.

So what’s possible? Anything you can think of.

***

The NBA MVP race could be decided Monday.

Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets host Joel Embiid’s Sixers with Embiid as the betting favorite, according to BetMGM. Embiid’s first matchup with the Nuggets flipped the momentum of the MVP race when he had 47 points on 18-of-31 shooting (four 3-pointers), 18 rebounds and five assists.

The Nuggets and Sixers have Sunday off, so both Embiid and Jokic should be available.

***

Colorado stud of the week: CU Buffs women’s basketball coach JR Payne

One secret to Payne’s success in guiding the Buffs to the Sweet 16 for the first time in over two decades: “Players can be who they want to be in our program,” as she put it.

CU rode a huddle of delightful personalities and gifted athletes to a pair of wins in the NCAA Tournament. It took a generational star in Iowa’s Caitlin Clark to end CU's run Saturday.

“JR’s a great coach, but she’s also great human being,” CU athletics director Rick George told The Denver Gazette. “I can see why student-athletes are attracted to her and her program. The talent she’s attracted and her drive and her awesome staff — all of those things are a formula for success. It’s not a surprise we are where we are. I think that program can do this consistently.”

***

***

Just one question

