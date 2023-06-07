Some of the best bets for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

1. Nuggets (-2.5, -108) at Heat: Denver was not favored on the road in L.A. or Phoenix but is here. Nuggets get it done in Game 3.

2. Nikola Jokic under 28.5 points (+100): The two-time MVP will look to get his teammates involved in this game after scoing 41 on Sunday.

3. Gabe Vincent under 2.5 threes: The Miami guard hit some big shots in Game 2 but doesn't have same success in Game 3.

-Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 147-130)