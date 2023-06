Some of the best bets for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

1. Nuggets (-3.5, -108) at Heat: Denver is on a mission after the tough Game 2. The Nuggets get both games in Miami.

2. Michael Porter Jr. over 1.5 threes (-170): He is too good of a shooter to stay this cold for this long. Game 4 he breaks out a little bit.

3. Nikola Jokic triple double/Nuggets win (+162): Again, this seems to be a winning formula for the Nuggets

-Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 149-131)