Some of the best bets for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

1. Heat at Nuggets (-8.5, -110): The Nuggets have a size advantage against the Heat and continue to use it in Game 2.

2. Heat at Nuggets over 214.5 points (-110): Both teams will shoot better in the Game 2.

3. Nikola Jokic triple double/Nuggets to win (+108): It's been a winning formula all postseason.

-Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 145-129)