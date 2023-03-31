Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State under 131.5 points (-105): This game has the look of a defensive struggle on Saturday.

2. Miami (+5.5, -110) vs. UConn: This game is gonna be close. Both teams are hot. That number seems a little big.

3. Hawks at Nets (+1, -110): Atlanta is not great on the road and the new-look Nets are trying to stay out of the play-in.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 111-99)