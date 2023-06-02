Forward Bobby Jones kick-started what would be a Hall of Fame career when he played for the Nuggets from 1974-78. But he’s not rooting for them in the NBA Finals.

Instead, Jones is cheering for a team that didn’t even exist when he retired as a player after the 1985-86 season.

Jones lives in Charlotte, N.C., and he got to know center Cody Zeller well when he played for the Hornets from 2013-21. After time spent with Portland and Utah, Zeller signed with Miami last February, and the Heat is facing the Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

“I’ve got a buddy who plays for the Heat, so I’m pulling for him,’’ Jones said.

Jones means no offense to the Nuggets. But he and Zeller are very tight and so are their families. When Zeller was with the Hornets, he regularly visited the home of Jones and his wife Tess, and Jones has continued to keep in touch with him regularly since his departure from Charlotte.

“I met him through a mutual friend here in Charlotte,’’ Jones said. “He would come over quite a bit and my wife would cook every week or so. And I just became friends with him and his family and so I’ve followed his career. … He was in Charlotte with really mediocre teams and now he’s got an opportunity to play on a really good team, so it’s been a real blessing.”

After playing for the Nuggets in the ABA from 1974-76 and in the NBA from 1976-78, Jones, a defensive specialist, finished his career with Philadelphia from 1978-86. He won a championship with the 76ers in 1983.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Heat entered the NBA in 1988 and has won three titles. Miami lost 104-93 in Thursday’s Game 1 at Ball Arena, with Zeller going scoreless and grabbing three rebounds in eight minutes off the bench.

“I’m getting married in August and Bobby is going to be one of my groomsmen,” Zeller said. “We’re that close. He was one of the first people that reached out to me when I got drafted in Charlotte my rookie year. I didn’t know a single person in Charlotte, and I was 20 years old and moving away from kind of home.”

Zeller, a native of Washington, Ind., joined the Hornets after being selected out of Indiana with the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft. Zeller, 30, is 41 years younger than Jones, 71, but that hardly has mattered.

“When I was in Charlotte, we played tennis together, ping-pong, board games,’’ said Zeller, who has averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 10 NBA seasons. “We do all kinds of stuff. So he’s become really good for me as well because he’s won a championship, he’s a Hall of Famer. But he also puts things into perspective that there’s more to life than basketball. … When I moved to Charlotte, we kind of hit it off right from the start, and he’s been a great friend.”

When Jones was with the Nuggets, their best seasons were 1975-76, when they lost 4-2 in the ABA Finals to New York Nets, and 1977-78, when they fell 4-2 to the Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA Western Conference finals. And even though he isn’t rooting for the Nuggets in their first NBA Finals, Jones has great appreciation for the team that features two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray.

“Jokic is a very unique player,’’ Jones said. “Nobody on the Nuggets was the MVP of the league, so this guy is way above anybody else (in team history) and then Murray is really extraordinary. And their depth and their focus is really what carries them. I would say they’re the best team from the Nuggets I’ve ever seen.”