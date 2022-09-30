LA JOLLA, Calif. – Confidence is not an issue for Nah'Shon "Bizzy Bones" Hyland.
After the young pro led the Nuggets backups over the starters in a scrimmage Friday, Bones explained the performance like only Bones can: "Just a typical Bizzy moment, taking over the game, just being myself out there, getting my teammates involved, doing what I do best."
Hyland led the second unit to a 98-89 win over the projected starters, including two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Joker's wingmen, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.
Bizzy got busy.
During the fourth quarter, witnessed by The Denver Gazette and other media in attendance, Hyland splashed a couple of 3-pointers, continuing his strong start to the game. His last 3 came from a few steps behind the line.
When asked how the starters let the scrimmage get away from them, starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope answered: “He (Hyland) showed out. He got pretty hot.”
Caldwell-Pope said Hyland hit three consecutive 3-pointers, helping the reserves take the lead in the third quarter.
“Scoring the basketball and playmaking," Hyland explained.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who watched as Popeye Jones coached the starters against Ryan Saunders and the reserves, said Hyland had his best day of camp, while Zeke Nnaji also was credited with a strong performance. The third unit, two-way player Jack White and the additional players invited to training camp were split up between the two teams.
While the starters didn’t get the win, there were flashes. Murray poked a ball free before beating a defender with a behind-the-back move and a finish at the rim. Caldwell-Pope knocked down a few corner 3s in the fourth quarter, one of which came off a Murray and Jokic pick-and-roll.
“I feel like the tough part is just trying to learn his game,” Caldwell-Pope said of Jokic. “He’s going to find me. He’s a great passer. He’s a willing passer. I just got to try to play off him and make sure he sees me in open spots.”
A shared bright spot after a sped-up and sloppy start to training camp was the 22 combined turnovers.
“Really good number in a 48-minute scrimmage,” Malone said.
The coach said Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. showed no signs they were still limited by the injuries that sidelined them last season, though the chemistry between the starting unit did not appear all the way back in the final quarter. Gordon will have a different role than he did a year ago, the coach said, and Caldwell-Pope admitted the group is still learning each other’s tendencies.
“The greatest challenge for that starting group is going to be trying to figure out how they all play together and play not only for each other but off of each other,” he said.
The Nuggets close training camp on Saturday before heading home where they host Oklahoma City in their preseason opener on Monday. The week in southern California has been productive on the court and off, as the coach said the team has bonded outside the gym as well.
“There’s a really good vibe with this group," Malone said. "The energy has been great. The work ethic has been great. I think the guys feel something about this group where we have a chance to be special.”