LONDON — Bradley Chubb has heard the rumors.

The Broncos star pass rusher and former first-round pick knows his name has been floated around as a potential trade piece, as the NFL trade deadline approaches on Nov. 1. But Chubb doesn’t care. He’s focused on winning Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

“At the end of the day, man, it’s kind of cool,” Chubb told a small group of Denver media Friday in London. “It lets you know that you’re playing good ball where other teams notice it as well. But at the end of the day, I’m just focused on what I got in front of me.”

Chubb has been at the center of a lot of trade talks, with the Broncos struggling at 2-5 and many believing they will be sellers at the deadline. Chubb is Denver’s most valuable trade piece, likely garnering multiple draft picks if the Broncos want. He’s on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career, totaling 5.5 sacks in seven games.

GM George Paton was asked about the rumors Thursday and said he’d keep those conversations between Chubb, Chubb’s agent and himself. He also said Chubb is a “core player” and that they want to keep core players.

“I feel like I’ve been here five years, doing the right things every time,” Chubb said when asked about Paton’s comments. “Like I said, just trying to be the best me I can be each and every day. I’m just glad it gets noticed.”

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Broncos and Chubb agree to a contract extension, with him being on the last year of his deal. And that’s Chubb’s hope.

“I’d love to be in Denver long term,” Chubb said. “I’ve got my house. I’m comfortable. I’m doing everything I need to be doing. At the end of the day, it’s between my agent and George (Paton), whatever they decide to do. But like I said, I’m focused on winning these games.”

For now, it’s unclear what Chubb’s future holds. Sunday in London could be his last for the Broncos. Or it could be one of many more to come.

Either way, Chubb isn’t thinking about that. He just wants to keep playing at a high level.

“I’m not even thinking about that, to be honest,” Chubb said. “I’m focused on these guys right here — orange, white and blue. Making sure I’m being the best leader I can be. I got that ‘C’ on my chest for a reason. Captains don’t let stuff get to them.”