ENGLEWOOD – Brandon Johnson experienced enough as a rookie to feel like he can make a leap in year two.

Johnson, a wide receiver who signed with Denver as undrafted free agent last year, was waived with an injury designation prior to the season. He rejoined the Broncos as a member of the practice squad, but had to wait until week 11 to be elevated to the active roster and make his NFL debut.

His first NFL catch went for all of two yards against the Raiders. The next week, however, he hauled in his first touchdown. It was Russell Wilson’s 300th career touchdown pass, creating a dilemma.

“He got a ball from the game, but he gave me the actual ball,” Johnson said Thursday.

That ball is on its way to Johnson’s parents.

The 25-year-old finished his shortened rookie season with six receptions for 42 yards and the touchdown against the Panthers. He added two catches for 58 yards in Denver’s preseason finale against the Rams on Sunday.

“It’s a blessing to be here, you know, from the beginning, from the start of it, be here for Week 1,” Johnson said. “I’m just excited. I look forward to next week.”

Johnson looks likely to start year two with an even bigger role. The Broncos opted to keep just four receivers on the active roster to start the season – Johnson, Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Jerry Jeudy, whose status for Week 1 is uncertain thanks to a hamstring injury. He said the health of the wide receiver room, which includes another season-ending injury for Tim Patrick, can’t be an excuse for a lack of production.

“It’s a standard in the receiving room that starts with our coach and starts with us as players,” Johnson said. “Whoever’s playing, we got to play to that standard.”

Denver’s opener against the Raiders will be a fresh start for the Broncos and for Johnson, who’s looking forward to his first full NFL season.

“I feel like my approach to the game is a little different,” Johnson said. “Last year, you go out there like ‘Oh man, it’s my first NFL game.’ The nervousness, the jitters wasn’t as much (of an issue) this game. I was just happy to get out there.”