Braves 7, Rockies 3

What happened: The Braves hit three home runs, including Orlando Arcia's two-run blast, to sweep past the Rockies and send them to their 20th August loss. Colorado finishes the year without a win over the Braves in seven tries after Wednesday's troubles in the field.

On the mound: A positive few frames gave way to seven runs (six earned) for the Braves against Kyle Freeland. He went 5⅔ innings but was undone by three Atlanta homers, capped by Orlando Arcia's two-run shot in the sixth. It was the most earned runs allowed by the lefty since June 28. Evan Justice worked through traffic in 1⅓ scoreless innings. Jake Bird and Justin Lawrence combined for the final two scoreless frames.

At the plate: Alan Trejo took flight for his third home run and scored another run earlier in the loss, thanks to a steal of second. Nolan Jones had a pair of doubles for his second multi-hit game since Aug. 19. Colorado was largely shut down by Darius Vines in his major-league debut — he went six innings and allowed two earned runs.

What's next: Toronto Blue Jays (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 3-1) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Chris Flexen, 1-6) at 6:40 p.m. MT Friday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).