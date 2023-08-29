Charlie Blackmon and the Atlanta Braves set a tone that younger Rockies could learn from.

Colorado's leadoff hitter has enjoyed a fruitful return from a fracture in his right hand, but the team the Rockies are hosting has showcased all year what a quality at-bat looks like. Atlanta did it once again Tuesday, in a 3-1 win over the Rockies — its 12th in the past 13 tries against the visiting Braves.

From Ronald Acuña's .335 average down to Michael Harris II in the nine-hole working counts, the Braves are a team looking for their pitch. The talent in the lineup is what Bud Black referred to pregame as "one of the best lineups I've ever seen in my 40-45 years," but the approach plays a big role.

Atlanta racked up another 15 hits Tuesday, just a day after the lineup had 18. Including walks brings the two-day total to 39 Braves baserunners.

"It's a good team — one through nine, there are no breaks in that lineup," Peter Lambert said after his five-inning start. "It's mostly (mentally taxing), just knowing that one through nine — their nine-hole hitter Michael Harris has a .800 OPS. They have guys in their lineup who hit homers, but also guys in their lineup who are going to take their singles."

Charlie Morton opposed Lambert and struck out eight in six innings. It was part of the Rockies' 12 punchouts in the loss and came after they had been on a streak of lowering the totals after a near-historic, post-deadline stretch of futility.

Colorado is still striking out a lot, though. The lineup has double-digit strikeout totals in seven of the last nine games. Only doing so four times against the White Sox on Aug. 18 appears to be the anomaly, rather than the rule.

Blackmon's return has helped things — his eye at the plate has been passed down the lineup via in-game scouting reports, and he has been encouraging of swing changes among the team's youth.

In a brick-by-brick process of building batter's eyes, the Rockies are ascending but on the bottom floor of what Atlanta has built.

"They have a really good lineup and they play the game hard," Brenton Doyle said. "They're pretty locked in from the first inning to the ninth inning. They're a World Series contender for a reason. It's always nice to stay close in games with them."

Doyle has been putting in swing changes in the cage. Michael Toglia has enacted a few of his own alterations and the balls are flying, just at fielders.

Ezequiel Tovar and Nolan Jones' hard work in the facility has already turned heads, including Black's. The work ethic is there to succeed, but the results haven't shown up yet.

The same qualities showed through in All-Star campaigns for Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and David Dahl at one point. The new core is still in its infancy compared to the Rockies' former trio.

Braves 3, Rockies 1

What happened: The Braves racked up 15 hits to bring their two-day total to 33 and hand the Rockies their 16th loss in their last 21 games. They remain on pace to lose 100 games for the first time in franchise history.

On the mound: Peter Lambert threw five innings and allowed three earned runs on a season-high nine hits. It also tied his career high. Brent Suter worked a scoreless frame, thanks to Brenton Doyle's eighth outfield assist to save a run. Gavin Hollowell was brought up from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game and tossed a pair of clean innings.

At the plate: Hunter Goodman's triple was the only extra-base hit for the Rockies. It was part of his 1-for-3 night as Colorado collected just three hits and two walks. Charlie Blackmon accounted for one of each to bring his season on-base percentage to .378.

What's next: Atlanta Braves (Darius Vines, NR) at Colorado Rockies (Kyle Freeland, 5-13) at 6:40 p.m. MT on Wednesday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).