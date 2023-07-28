ALBUQUERQUE — Brendan Rodgers has a hate for rehab, but a love for his Rockies' teammates that have pushed him each day of it.

He's made it to Triple-A Albuquerque after a clean bill of health on his injured shoulder following five games with High-A Spokane. Similar to the veterans and prospects around him with the Isotopes, he's on the doorstep of heading to Denver. He may join the team next week if his personal timeline holds — the Rockies fell 8-5 to the league-worst Athletics on Friday.

Gearing up to build on last year's Gold Glove and developing chemistry with his middle infield mate, Ezequiel Tovar, has been running through his mind during rehab — the two only got four games last year to do so. It's still one more than the three full games he played before dislocating his left shoulder which caused the five-plus-month absence. He was initially ruled out for the season.

In 2019, his rehab was isolated. This time, he wanted to develop the chemistry in the clubhouse, even if his shoulder kept him from doing so on the field.

"This time, I really just wanted to stay around the team (throughout the rehab process)," Rodgers said. "When I had shoulder surgery in 2019, they sent me to Arizona and then I got sent home, so I wasn't around the team much and that didn't feel great.

"I want to get my timing and confidence back quick, (the infield) has put on a show this year and I can't wait to get back out there with those guys."

Charlie Blackmon has been a veteran to lean on for Rodgers.

He's on the injured list with a right hand fracture and has dealt with his own share of injuries throughout his 13-year career in the majors.

Rodgers has dealt with shoulder surgery and rehab before, so he has developed a blueprint for healing. Blackmon has made sure he isn't forgotten, as can often be the case when a guy is absent from the lineup for extended periods.

"It can just be really hard not feeling relevant when you're not in the lineup," Blackmon said. "You're forced to find your own motivation even though you're not in the field."

Blackmon's focus in helping Rodgers has been his posture.

He's become an expert on his own body, thanks in part to postgame workouts and pre-game routines that have kept Blackmon in shape during his time with the Rockies. Rounded forward shoulders can be a detriment to healing and the veteran passed along the advice to Rodgers as a tip to keep it strong.

Rodgers' biggest hurdle left is re-gaining confidence in his dives. It was a diving play to his right that initially injured the shoulder. He's been diving into bases as part of his rehab, but has yet to test the shoulder much in the field.

Being named the National League's best fielder at second last year requires his full athleticism, and the Isotopes' stint has been a way to help him regain the assurance.

The initial negativity when he injured the shoulder has turned to a glass-half-full approach, and the infielder is ready to be back in his second-base slot — as his full self, rather than a still-injured version.

"The injury was a bummer," Rodgers said. "I made that same dive probably 30 times last year to my backhand and any other way. But it could be for the better. I'm out there playing now and my body and shoulder feel great."

In four games with the Isotopes, Rodgers has multiple hits in three and hit his first home run of the year on Friday.

The Rockies host San Diego for a three-game series starting Monday before heading out on a 10-game road trip. Albuquerque also has an off day on Monday, which could make an early-week move easier.

Rodgers indicated he could return for the three road series. The Rockies are eagerly awaiting his arrival to complete their young infield.

Athletics 8, Rockies 5 What Happened: The Rockies fell prey to errors early on, and the last-place Athletics racked up 14 hits to skirt past Colorado in the first of a three-game series. On the mound: Kyle Freeland made his return to the rotation after being placed on the injured list with a shoulder dislocation on July 14. He went four innings and allowed five runs (three earned) and nine hits. A portion of the damage was due to three Rockies' errors. Gavin Hollowell allowed two runs in his inning of work. Connor Seabold provided three scoreless innings and struck out four including three consecutive hitters to end the eighth. At the plate: Randal Grichuk hit his seventh home run of the year. He has six homers in his last 21 games after hitting just one in the 41 games prior. Ezequiel Tovar collected his 100th hit with the club on a seventh-inning single as part of a two-hit day. Jurickson Profar lined a two-run double in the eighth in his own two-hit outing. What's next: Oakland Athletics (RHP Paul Blackburn, 1-2) at Colorado Rockies (RHP Chris Flexen, NR) on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. MT at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).

Roster moves

Kyle Freeland's awaited return from a dislocated right shoulder came Friday just as the Rockies lost another starter to the injured list.

Chris Anderson was put on the 15-day injury list, retroactive to July 15 with right shoulder inflammation. In his stead, Chris Flexen will join the rotation Saturday, though an official move hasn't been made yet — a roster spot will have to be made for the starter.

In his return, Freeland went four innings and allowed nine hits and five runs (three earned).

Tommy Doyle was also brought back up to the Rockies with an open spot created by Riley Pint's option back to Triple-A Albuquerque after Wednesday's loss.

The right-hander has appeared in two games for the Rockies and thrown four scoreless innings. He initially debuted in 2020 before major shoulder surgery delayed his return to the majors until this year.