DENVER — The Broncos are getting two key players back just four weeks before the season.
Both EDGE Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are being activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Gregory and Turner signed with the Broncos during free agency and figure to be key contributors this season. The expectation is for both to be ready to play by Week 1 on Sept. 12.
And if Gregory and Turner play Week 1, it would be a huge boost for the Broncos.
"They’ve played a lot of football — both of them — so just their experience," coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Gregory and Turner retuning. "They have been great in the meeting rooms up to this point, but to actually get them out there and now show their work ethic, I think is going to be great.”
Gregory, who most recently played for the Cowboys, signed a five-year $70 million deal and is expected to start opposite of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass rusher recently battled a shoulder injury, having surgery after last season.
"As far as the shoulder goes, it was something that I as dealing with for two, maybe three years now," Gregory said. "It got to the point where it was hindering my play, so it was definitely something important to do long-term for the team. I got it taken care of and I’m glad it’s in the past. I’m still working through some kinks, but I should be ready to go."
Gregory adds to a talented pass-rushing unit with Chubb, Malik Reed, Baron Browning and rookie Nik Bonitto. But he's also only played in 50 games since being drafted in 2015, dealing with injuries and off-the-field issues.
Still, Gregory is hoping this season is different. It will be the first season of his career he isn't playing for the Cowboys and he feels as though he can make a big impact. And so do the Broncos.
"He’s a dynamic guy," Hackett said. "He’s got an unbelievable motor. He is nonstop all throughout the play. He’s physical, he’s fast, he’s a smart player. I think all those things that he brings are so great for our football team and watching him rush the edge is going to be something I’m excited to see."
And Turner, who most recently played for the Packers, signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract and was brought in to compete for the starting job at right tackle, though, he can play guard as well. Turner has been battling a lingering knee injury, having to get it scoped this offseason.
“I couldn’t tell you what I had done. You would have to ask the doctor," Turner said. "Am I mentally ready and prepared? That’s what these next four weeks are going to be about for me — getting to a point where I feel as if I’m ready to get on the field and play a football game for 60 minutes."
Schobert signs with Broncos
The Broncos also signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert, the team announced. Schobert is a six-year NFL vet, playing for the Browns (2016-19), Jaguars (2020) and Steelers (2021). He's played in 93 games, starting 80 and most recently started 15 games for Pittsburgh last season, totaling 112 tackles and one interception.
"Schobert is a guy that is another experienced guy that we know we can put in there and he can play right away," Hackett said. "He can bring that leadership. I think he’s had a lot of years with hundreds of tackles. I think that’s always a positive thing. As somebody that has played special teams and done a lot of different things, I think he’s going to definitely help us throughout that."
Schobert's signing comes after starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury in the Broncos' preseason game Saturday. Griffith is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a possibility of being ready to play Week 1, according to Hackett.
And the Broncos weren't afraid to throw Schobert into the fire Monday, as he took first-team reps alongside Josey Jewell.
"It’s just different communication," Jewell said of playing with Schobert. "If they want to communicate a lot pre-snap or not. I do like to communicate a lot pre-snap. We’ll just get used to each other, whether it be him or Alex (Singleton) or Justin (Strnad) or whoever goes out there with me. Just get used to them and their style of play and how they fit the run and we’ll go from there."
Schobert is now the most-experience inside linebacker on the Broncos roster and feels prepared to step in when needed.
"This will be my seventh different defensive scheme in seven years," Schobert said. "It’s much to think about, but I’ve been pretty much on every single scheme you can have in the NFL. I’ve played with a lot of good guys and a lot of good defenses. I just want to bring experience and help the room grow.”