DENVER — The Broncos are getting two key players back just three weeks before the season.
Both EDGE Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are being activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, per source. Gregory and Turner signed with the Broncos during free agency and figure to be key contributors this season.
Gregory, who most recently played for the Cowboys, signed a five-year $70 million deal and is expected to start opposite of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. And Turner, who most recently played for the Packers, signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract and was brought in to compete for the starting job at right tackle, though, he can play guard as well.
The Broncos also signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert, The Gazette confirmed. Schobert is a six-year NFL vet, playing for the Browns (2016-19), Jaguars (2020) and Steelers (2021). He's played in 93 games, starting 80 and most recently started 15 games for Pittsburgh last season, totaling 112 tackles and one interception.
Schobert's signing comes after starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury in the Broncos' preseason game Saturday.