Broncos Chiefs Football

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young (41) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 22-9.

 The Associated Press

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets:

1. Chiefs -13.5 and under 43.5 points (+370)

Why it’s a good bet: Even some of the best Broncos teams struggle in K.C. This is not one of the best Broncos teams. 

2. Patrick Mahomes under 284.5 yards passing (-118)

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos secondary is still pretty good. Team may have some juice after bad loss at Rams. 

3. Travis Kelce over 0.5 touchdowns (-104)

Why it’s a good bet: The star tight end seems to score every time against the Broncos.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 23-22)