Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets:
1. Chiefs -13.5 and under 43.5 points (+370)
Why it’s a good bet: Even some of the best Broncos teams struggle in K.C. This is not one of the best Broncos teams.
2. Patrick Mahomes under 284.5 yards passing (-118)
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos secondary is still pretty good. Team may have some juice after bad loss at Rams.
3. Travis Kelce over 0.5 touchdowns (-104)
Why it’s a good bet: The star tight end seems to score every time against the Broncos.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 23-22)