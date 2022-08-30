ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos will have their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday's end.
But first, the Broncos have to cut over 20 players. The Broncos cut six players on Monday, including previous-starting punter Sam Martin. And they've already started cutting more player Tuesday, as they have until 2 p.m. to set their roster.
The most notable cut Tuesday has been quarterback Josh Johnson, who competed with Brett Rypien for the backup quarterback spot behind Russell Wilson. The Broncos still hope to sign the 36-year-old Johnson to the practice squad, but Rypien has won the competition and will back up Wilson this season.
Denver also cut 2020 third-round pick McTelvin Agim and traded outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Steelers. The Broncos' roster is currently at 63 players, with 10 more cuts to go.
The following players have been cut or traded, per reports:
- OLB Malik Reed
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR Kendall Hinton
- DL McTelvin Agim
- S J.R. Reed
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- ILB Kana’i Mauga
- DL Jonathan Harris
- OL Quinn Bailey
- OL Michael Niese
- OL Zack Johnson
- P Sam Martin
- CB Donnie Lewis
- CB Bless Austin
- LB Jeremiah Gemmel
- RB JaQuan Hardy
- OL Sebastian Gutierrez