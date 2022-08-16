ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos cut their roster down to 85 players Tuesday.
By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Broncos and the 31 other NFL teams had to cut five players from their 90-man rosters. The Gazette confirmed that the Broncos waived the following players Tuesday: safety Jamar Johnson, running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, tight end Rodney Williams and wide receiver Travis Fulgham.
"First and foremost, it sucks," coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Tuesday's practice. "These guys have been busting their (butts) — you go all the way back to Phase I. They're a part of our group, a part of our family and we appreciate everything those guys have done. And there is a human element."
Borghi attended Pomona High School in Arvada before continuing his college career at Washington State.