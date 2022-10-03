Broncos Raiders Football

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is cartted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against theLas Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.

 David Becker - freelancer, FR170737 AP

DENVER — Broncos running back Javonte Williams has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season,  according the the NFL Network. The Denver Gazette has confirmed the report.

Denver's starting running back injured his right knee in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Williams was carted off the field and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches. Now, the Broncos will be without their top running back for the rest of the 2022 season.

Williams rushed for 204 yards on 47 attempts this season. 

