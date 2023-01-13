ENGLEWOOD — Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been named a first-team All-Pro, the Associated Press announced Friday.

Surtain, who was the ninth overall pick in 2021, is the fifth cornerback in franchise history to earn the honor, joining Aqib Talib (2016), Chirs Harris Jr. (2016), Champ Bailey (2004-06) and Louis Wright (1978-79). Surtain is also the first Bronco since edge rusher Von Miller (2012) to be named a first-team All-Pro within his first two seasons.

In only two years, Surtain has become one of the most-respected cornerbacks in the NFL. In 17 starts this season, he totaled a career-high 60 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He was also selected as a starter in the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro by the NFLPA.

Surtain's teammates safety Justin Simmons was named a second-team AP All-Pro for the second time in his seven-year career. Despite missing five games due to injury, Simmons had one of the best seasons of his career, totaling a career-high six interceptions.