SANTA CLARA, Calif. • Broncos coach Sean Payton had said he hoped to get Javonte Williams “maybe a pass” in his return game Saturday night. Instead, it was an aerial circus for Williams.

The Denver running back, playing for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury last October, looked good in his return in a 21-20 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Surprisingly, he was mostly used as a receiver.

The 49ers won the game on a 32-yard field goal by Jake Moody on the final play.

Starting and playing until early in the second quarter, Williams caught four passes for 18 yards and was targeted five times. He also ran three times for 12 yards.

After Williams shredded his right knee Oct. 2, 2022, against the Las Vegas Raiders, he said doctors told him he would be out about 12 months. Instead, he was back on the field for game action in 10½ months.

On Denver’s first play of the game, Russell Wilson threw a screen pass to Williams, and he dropped it. But Williams, who had sat out the Broncos’ 18-17 loss at Arizona in their Aug. 11 preseason opener, caught the remaining four balls thrown his way.

On Williams’ first carry of the game, he was stopped for no gain. But he had an 8-yard gain on his second carry and a 4-yard run on his third.

After that, Williams took the rest of the night off. But he actually lasted longer in the game than Wilson did.

Payton had said he expected starters to play between 20 and 24 plays. However, Wilson played only the first series, which was 12 plays, before going to the bench.

It was a decent drive that Wilson led and it concluded with a 48-yard field goal by Brett Maher that tied the score 3-3. Wilson completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards and ran three times for 25 yards, including a 17-yard jaunt.

It’s unlikely that Wilson will play in next Saturday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. If he doesn’t, he would finish a solid preseason by completing 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Replacing Wilson was backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who was much better than he was against the Cardinals, when he completed 5 of 15 passes for 50 yards and threw an interception. Stidham on Saturday completed 12 of 17 passes for 130 yards.

The Broncos on Saturday took the lead at 13-9 with 1:22 left in the third quarter when rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored on an 8-yard run. That came one play after cornerback Fabian Moreau had recovered a muffed punt by 49ers rookie D’Shawn Jamison.

McLaughlin extended the lead to 20-12 on a 9-yard touchdown reception from third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci with 5:35 left in the game. McLaughlin finished with seven carries for 45 yards and had a 44-yard kickoff return.

Saturday’s second preseason game was mostly about how Williams would look in his return, whether Wilson would have a second straight solid outing, and if Maher could make a field goal. Maher did that, and more.

Against the Cardinals, Maher missed a 47-yard attempt wide right and had a 52-yarder blocked. Then last Tuesday, the Broncos waived Elliott Fry with an injury designation, making Maher the only remaining kicker and putting the pressure on him to perform.

Maher drilled the 48-yarder in the first quarter and in the second quarter made a 34-yard attempt. He also made his only extra-point attempt.

In addition to Williams making his preseason debut, star cornerback Pat Surtain II also started after having not played against the Cardinals. And outside linebacker Frank Clark, who signed in June, made his debut although he did not start.

Denver’s starting outside linebackers were Randy Gregory and Jonathon Cooper. It remains to be seen whether Cooper starting over Clark will remain the case in the regular season.

Also seeing his first action of the preseason was rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims, who did not play against the Cardinals while still recovering from a hamstring injury. Mims caught one pass for eight yards.

The biggest catch of the game was by wide receiver Jalen Vigil, and it was not without controversy. With 25 seconds left in the first half, Stidham hit Virgil for a 48-yard gain and he was stopped inside the 49ers 1 while hurting his knee on the play.

With the clock running and Denver having no timeouts left, Stidham sought to down the ball with a pass into the ground. But the clock ran out, ending the half, leading Payton to argue with the referee but to no avail. And then Broncos announced that Virgil's injury would keep him out the rest of the game.