DENVER — Broncos Country, Russell Wilson is ready to ride — for seven years.
The Broncos and star quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension, including $165 million guaranteed, The Gazette confirmed Thursday. The new deal was finalized late Wednesday night with Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers and Broncos general manager George Paton coming to agreement after months of negotiations.
"In just a few short months with the Broncos, Russell has already had a dramatic effect on this organization both on and off the field," Paton said in a statement. "His leadership, work-ethic and championship mentality have helped elevate our team in partnership with Coach Hackett, his teammates and the staff. I'd like to thank Greg Penner and our entire ownership group for the support and resources to get this long-term extension done. I also appreciate the collaboration and communication with Russell's agent, Mark Rodgers, along with Rich Hurtado on our staff. We will continue to focus on building and maintaining a championship roster with Russell as our quarterback well into the future."
The extension locks up Wilson for the next seven years. Wilson was already under contract the next two years for $51 million after the Broncos traded for Wilson in March in a blockbuster deal. The new contract gives Wilson a $33 million raise in 2022, increasing his salary from $24 million to $57 million. He'll receive $124 million over the next three years and the following four will be non-guaranteed, making it a team-friendly deal for the Broncos.
Here's the contract will effect the Broncos' salary cap over the next seven years, according to OverTheCap.com:
- 2022: $17M
- 2023: $22M
- 2024: $35.4M
- 2025: $55.4M
- 2026: $58.4M
- 2027: $53.4M
- 2028: $54.4M
Wilson's extension comes after several other high-profile quarterbacks signed lucrative deals this offseason, most notably Cleveland's Deshaun Watson and Arizona's Kyler Murray. Watson signed a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract and Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract with $189.5 million guaranteed. That makes Wilson's contract the third most lucrative deal in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money.
Wilson's deal with the Broncos has been in the works for some time, as the Walton-Penner ownership group — which officially took over the team Aug. 9 — has made it their top priority to keep him in Denver. Since arriving in Denver, Wilson has made it clear he wants to finish his career with the Broncos, hoping to win multiple Super Bowls and play into his 40s. At 33 years old, his new contract won't expire until Wilson is 41.
"This is an exciting day for the Broncos and our fans as we announce a long-term commitment to Russell Wilson as our franchise quarterback," Broncos CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "I want to commend George Paton and his staff for their hard work and diligence in reaching this agreement, which has been a top priority for our organization. In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community. Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come."
Thursday was a monumental day for the Broncos as the franchise looks to become a Super Bowl-contending team once again. Wilson hopes to join John Elway and Peyton Manning as the only Broncos quarterbacks to bring the Lombardi trophy to Denver. And he certainly has the credentials to do so as a nine-time Pro Bowler and winner of Super Bowl XLVIII. During his 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson totaled 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.
Wilson now will lead the Broncos after Denver struggled to find its future quarterback following Manning's retirement in 2016. The Broncos have had 11 starting quarterbacks the past six seasons. Wilson's lucky No. 12.
Now the Broncos won't have to worry about finding a 13th for another seven years.
Wilson's teammates react to the contract
Courtland Sutton, wide receiver: "It's huge. Listening to Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders talk about how it was when Peyton (Manning) first came in — the different energy and different level of commitment that was brought to the table. And then seeing the numbers that those dudes put up with him over the course of the time he was here was crazy. We haven't been able to touch the field yet, but just based off OTAs and camp and everything, it's a different level of excitement from our room, the rest of the offense and the defense. Guys know that if we continue to work, continue to prepare the way that we need to prepare than the sky's the limit for us with Russ."
Javonte Williams, running back: "I didn't even see the specifics, I just saw how much he was making. That's real good. Just having Russ and having someone that can be a leader and knowing you've got him for at least seven years. That's something you can really build on and have stability."
Lloyd Cushenberry, center: "It was very exciting. It was pretty expected. I figured everybody expected him to get a big deal. But it's exciting. I'm ready to keep him clean. That's my (job). Just keep him clean... He brings leadership to this locker room. I've always kind of looked up to him from afar when he was in Seattle. The type of father and man he is."
Garett Bolles, left tackle: "I'm super excited, man. I think he's quarterback No. 12 for me, which is crazy. Now I have a guy that's going to be here with me for a long time, at least the next seven years or so. Hopefully, it's a guy I finish my career with."
Melvin Gordon, running back: "He deserves it. He put a lot of work in. He's devoted. He told me he wants to play at least 10 more years, so after that five (years), they might have to get that checkbook out again... I think the ownership understands it's a QB-driven league... Not having a quarterback in this league sucks. It sucks. You don't want that problem."