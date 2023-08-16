ENGLEWOOD • The Broncos added depth at running back Wednesday with the signing of Dwyane Washington, who once played for Broncos coach Sean Payton in New Orleans.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Broncos waived tackle Forrest Merrill with an injury designation. Merrill had been signed on Aug. 5.

Washington provides depth with Broncos running back Tyler Badie, listed as third on the depth chart, having missed practice Wednesday at the Centura Health Training Center with an undisclosed injury. Washington played under Payton with the Saints 2018-21 and becomes the seventh Denver player to have once been with the coach in New Orleans.

Washington played with Detroit 2016-17 before playing for the Saints the past five seasons. In 83 career regular-season games, he has carried 168 times for 592 yards and a touchdown and caught 16 passes for 101 yards.