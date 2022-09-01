DENVER — Broncos Country, let's ride for seven years.
The Broncos and star quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension, including $165 million guaranteed, The Gazette confirmed Thursday. The extension locks up Wilson for the next seven years — Wilson was already under contract the next years for $51 million — in Denver after the Broncos traded for Wilson from Seattle in March in a blockbuster deal. The new deal was finalized late Wednesday night with Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers and Broncos GM George Paton coming to agreement after months of negotiations.
Wilson's extension comes after several other high-profile quarterbacks signed lucrative deals this offseason, most notably Cleveland's Deshaun Watson and Arizona's Kyler Murray. Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract fully guaranteed and Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract with $189.5 million guaranteed. That makes Wilson's contract the third most lucrative deal in NFL history in guaranteed money.
Wilson's extension with the Broncos has been in the works for some time, as the Walton-Penner ownership group — which officially took over the team Aug. 9 — has made it their top priority to keep Wilson in Denver. Since arriving in Denver, Wilson has made it clear he wants to finish his career with the Broncos, hoping to win multiple Super Bowls and play into his 40s. At 33 years old, this new contract won't expire until Wilson turns 41.
For the Broncos, this is a monumental day, as the franchise looks to become a Super-Bowl-contending team once again. Wilson hopes to join John Elway and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Denver. And he certainly has the credentials to do so as a nine-time Pro Bowler and winner of Super Bowl XLVIII.
Wilson will lead the Broncos after Denver struggled to find its future quarterback following Manning's retirement in 2016. The Broncos have had 11 starting quarterbacks the past six seasons and Wilson will mark 12 this season.
But the Broncos won't have to worry about finding a 13th for another seven years.