ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos traded outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, the Gazette confirmed. Here's how the trade breaks down:
Steelers receive: Reed, 2023 seventh-round pick.
Broncos receive: 2023 sixth-round pick.
Reed is entering his fourth season in the NFL, having played the previous three in Denver. He started 34 games for the Broncos, totaling 123 tackles, 15 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The trade is a result of the Broncos having a loaded EDGE group, led by Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning and rookie Nik Bonitto.
The trade also clears $2.4 million in cap space for the Broncos, which could be valuable as they will likely be in the market for veteran players after cut day. More importantly though, the Broncos received a draft pick, which GM George Paton has said would be a priority after giving up several future picks in the Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos now have third, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.