A simplified approach is helping Bruce Brown get loose.

The Nuggets’ sixth man on most nights is enjoying his most productive stretch of the season. After scoring 18 points in Monday’s win over Philadelphia, Brown followed up with 19 points in Thursday’s loss to the Pelicans. That’s good for the most points he’s scored in back-to-back games this season, and the trend continues to four games if you include his 11-point game against Milwaukee and 14-point night against Washington last week.

“I’ve just been really aggressive. I felt myself not having a great month,” Brown said.

“At the beginning of March, I don’t think I was playing extremely well, so I took that really personal. I just tried to be extremely aggressive, get an easy one before I’m shooting 3s. That helped the last few games. I got to the free throw line or made a layup and then I started knocking down 3s.”

Prior to the last four games, Brown had his lowest-scoring game of the month, a four-point performance against the Nets. That marked the sixth time in the previous eight games where he failed to reach double figures in scoring.

While the 3s didn’t fall for Brown, or any other Nugget not named Jamal Murray, against the Pelicans, he made 7 of 11 shots inside the arc. He scored his first bucket by spinning away from Brandon Ingram and hitting a floater from a step outside the restricted area. The other six shots he made - a series of floaters, acrobatic layups and tough finishes - all came inside the paint.

“Him just staying aggressive is really big … for the second unit,” fellow reserve Christian Braun said. “He does a really good job on defense night in and night out. We never think Bruce is going to slack off on defense, but, you know, when he’s making those energy plays, he’s getting downhill, finishing layups, it makes it so much easier on everybody else in that second unit. He's been great … two nights in a row.”

Braun joined Brown in double figures with 11 points. Six of his points came off three impressive dunks while he also got a layup and a floater to drop. The Brown and Braun tandem helped the Nuggets outscore the Pelicans 37-17 in bench points.

“They're both competitors,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "They're both tough. They're both defensive-minded guys. They're not afraid to get hit. They're not afraid of contact. They both rebound the basketball. They can both drive the ball, and are very aggressive attacking the basket.”

Brown’s only game with more than 19 points came in Denver’s second game of the year, a road trip to Golden State where he started in place of Jamal Murray and finished with 20 points. Brown could very well return to the starting lineup for Friday’s game against Phoenix, as Malone said the Nuggets would be careful with their starting point guard after he played nearly 36 minutes on Thursday. Malone also said Nikola Jokic, who is dealing with calf tightness, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who isn’t feeling great, could miss the second night of the back-to-back.

One thing that seems certain is that Brown will provide a boost as long as he’s in the lineup and playing aggressive.

“He’s playing really well, and that’s a guy you don’t ever have to worry about energy wise,” Braun said.