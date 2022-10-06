As Eliud Kipchoge gets closer to his goal of running under two hours in a marathon, researchers from CU Boulder say "drafting," done just right, can shave off a few more minutes of his time, potentially helping him become the first human being to break the record that has so far eluded him and the world's top athletes.
In theory, drafting allows a runner to go faster – or maintain a pace – with less work by staying behind another person, who can block the elements and thereby reduce the aerodynamic drag for the other athlete.
Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record last month, when he won the Berlin marathon and clocked in at 2:01.09. He told BBC News he believes he could get closer to "sub two," which he broke in 2019 under optimal conditions by running with a rotating cast of pacers. It was not, however, a race.
Researchers from CU Boulder claim that "drafting" for a runner with Kipchoge's size and speed could save between 3.42 minutes and 5.29 minutes. That would easily put Kipchoge under two hours.
“Our study confirms that drafting can make a huge difference,” Rodger Kram, an associate professor emeritus in the Department of Integrative Physiology and the study's senior author, said in a news release. “Even elite marathoners are not taking full advantage of this.”
Kipchoge's main challenge, the authors said, is to find the "perfect formation" and pacers who can keep up with him for a much longer period. They noted that, in Berlin, his pacers peeled off at the 15-mile mark. But if they could pace him for just 10 more kilometers, he could shave off at least another minute, the authors said.
Co-author Edson Soares da Silva of the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil said anybody – from elite runners to lower-level marathoners – can benefit from adopting an optimal drafting formation.
Even on a clear, still day, runners bump into air molecules, slowing them down. But with drafting, the runner in front pushes the air molecules away, reducing resistance for the other athlete in the shadow.
Kram, Silva and Wouter Hoogkamer of the University of Massachusetts Amherst wanted to see just how much energy drafting can save a runner. They recruited 12 male runners to complete six 5-minute runs on a treadmill at 6 to 8 minutes per mile. First, the athletes ran normally. Then a rubber strap pulled the runners back at the weight of about one or two full beer cans, simulating the aerodynamic drag of running with or without pacers.
The authors then measured how much energy the athletes used up under each scenario.
They concluded that runners could, in theory, increase their power by about 6% per 1% of their body weight in the absence of any air resistance. They estimated that, even under the most ideal conditions, drafting probably only eliminates about 85% of the drag. They also found that some runners appear to benefit more from drafting than others.
“This is the first study to reliably measure the performance benefits of drafting based on physiology,” Kram said.