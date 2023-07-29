Carlos González has an infectious personality, even among players who never sat beside him in a dugout.

As he walked through the Coors Field home dugout, players new and old flocked to him to either reconnect or provide an introduction — Charlie Blackmon's bear hug and Nolan Jones' initial meeting providing insight into what the former Colorado Rockies' great provided the franchise.

He was the heartbeat many times of Colorado. When the bad days came, like Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Athletics, he helped weather them with a smile that kicked into overdrive when he was part of three playoff teams for the club. Nationalities, positions and career length never mattered to him.

"I just enjoyed being around here — getting in early and being around my teammates," González said. "As soon as (someone) would walk in the clubhouse, it was always 'Where's Cargo?'

"I was just trying to be a human being and be me."

As Blackmon and González reconnected in the dugout, it was clear to see how the power had been transitioned.

It's hard to go more than a few conversations with players about who has guided them without hearing 'Chuck.' He's helped Brendan Rodgers in his rehab this year. He's been a leader for Nolan Jones to learn the outfield and he's been a constant for a team that's been in flux the past five years.

When the two reunited, talk quickly moved to baseball and an examination of Blackmon's healing broken hand by González, posing as a dugout doctor.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

González had the same power for his era. He remembers the days of being with Oakland and being mentored by Frank Thomas and Eric Chavez. He also has recollections of turning the page to his own leadership of Nolan Arenado, Blackmon and Trevor Story.

"The thing that I came to appreciate, as much as anything, was that he was a really good teammate for everybody," manager Bud Black said. "My first two years here, it was a different group of guys. We had some veteran players, but they all sort of rallied around (Carlos). He was special."

He's a mentor to a different team now, one that goes three players deep and four if you include his wife, Indonesia. His three kids — a son and twin daughters — drive his spirit now.

Whether in California or Florida, González is the "Uber of the family" now to dance recitals, gymnastics and even his son's baseball games — he'll start high school ball next year as a freshman.

He puts the coaching cap on from time to time, and has even been a mentor at Spring Training. His phone will light up with texts from current players like Arenado and Jesse Winker — each just reaching out for a tidbit of advice.

The Rockies have yet to fill the hole González's personality left, even with Blackmon's leadership shining more and more in the wake of Arenado's trade and other veteran departures.

Gerardo Parra did his best to model it, but he more-so doubled down on the impact of 'Cargo' when the two shared a clubhouse from 2016-2018. His exploits showed through most when he signed with the Washington Nationals who went on to win the 2019 World Series, in part because of his "Baby Shark" dance and its ability to relax the roster.

González is the type of player any winning club needs, just ask Black and company. The Rockies are still looking, but they have a blueprint when they find it.