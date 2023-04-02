This was not the time they drove the Tacoma to and from Montana’s Bighorn River, blasting Eric Church’s “Talladega” on a loop for 16 hours.

This was not the time, either, they threw hoppers to hungry trout on the Green, almost burned down their tent on the North Platte, or caught so many fish on the Arkansas they lost count.

This was the time Ivan Orsic missed the exit to the Miracle Mile in Wyoming and road signs for Mount Rushmore popped up on US-20. Riding shotgun, Tanner Smith scratched his beard.

“He goes, ‘You sure this is the right way?’” Orsic says now.

This is not the right way for Tanner Smith, one of the best dudes in Colorado’s fly-fishing community or elsewhere. But that community is doing its best to get our guy through it.

Tanner is 35 and three weeks ago was diagnosed with stage IV gastric cancer. I don’t get it, either, but in times like these you throw everybody on the oars and row, row, row.

Tanner began chemotherapy last week. Gus, his 15-year-old fishing dog, is at his side. Turns out, so is just about everyone else who’s purchased tippet or bugs at Trouts Fly Fishing, a mainstay on Denver’s fishing scene for almost two decades. Tanner’s worked at Trouts for seven years or so, advising anglers on how, what and where to fish (and where not to fish).

The Colorado native is one of the fishiest dudes this state’s ever seen.

Ask Charlie Blackmon, a Rockies all-timer. Ten years ago Charlie was a bass fisherman from Georgia who wished to become a fly fisherman in Colorado. So Charlie devised a gameplan.

“I found the fishiest dudes on Instagram,” Blackmon tells me, “and I reached out randomly to a Tanner Smith.”

Sliding into his DMs, Charlie made friends for life — Tanner and Ivan. (I met Tanner behind the batting cage at Coors Field, where he and Ivan were guests of Blackmon. We did what any self-respecting strangers do. We shared fish photos.) Tanner attended Charlie’s wedding on the other side of the country. Charlie’s joined Ivan on several saltwater trips. Tanner’s taken Charlie’s dad fishing when Charlie had a baseball game. If you’ve seen a man rowing the Colorado in a Blackmon-issued All-Star jersey, that was Tanner, probably humming Willie Nelson.

“These two guys took me under their wing. They showed me all over this great state and turned me into a halfway-decent angler, expecting nothing in return,” Blackmon says.

“Tanner lit a spark and fanned the flames for my love of fly fishing,” he adds.

Tanner loves Colorado sports as much as a good dry-fly eat. He was a diehard Buffs fan before Coach Prime made it cool again. Don’t get him started on the Nuggets. It’s always their year.

Tanner is going to beat cancer, and the people who love him will make sure of it. Just look at the lineup of fishy folks to donate auction items to raise money for Tanner’s medical bills.

Landon Mayer donated an autographed book, dozen flies and a one-on-one fly-tying session. Pat and Forrest Dorsey donated six dozen tailwater patterns and a full-day guided trip. Anglers Covey’s Juan Ramirez threw in a bunch of his killer bugs. RiverSmith gifted a rod carrier, Cutthroat Anglers an Abel reel, RepYourWater a Fishpond net, Patagonia a pair of boots and waders. Scott Dickson, Zeke Hersh and Brian Hilbert are among the guides to offer full-day guided trips, and so did outfitters from Montana, Oregon, Wyoming and all corners of Colorado.

The support has been extraordinary. By Friday the auctions and donations had raised $132,000.

“I think the success of the auction is a testament to the person he is,” Orsic says. “Everybody loves Tanner.”

To help a good man, go to Ivan’s Instagram (@yukongoesfishing). The goal is $150,000.

“It’s just always been like a fact of life: Tanner and I are going fishing,” Ivan says. “You assume that will always be true. You never expect or even think this could happen.”

This will be like that time they missed the exit — a brief detour that leads back to the water.

***

You’re rooting for Nikola Jokic to three-peat as MVP. I’m rooting for Joker to three-peat, because he’s the best player in the NBA. You know who’s not rooting for the Nuggets star?

The sportsbooks.

“The book really needs (Joel) Embiid,” said Jay Kornegay, vice president of sportsbook operations at SuperBook — and a Colorado sports super-fan.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps conducted his annual straw poll of MVP voters and found one of the tightest votes in history, a two-vote margin that placed Embiid slightly ahead of Jokic.

Betting odds place Embiid (plus-115) and Jokic (plus-115) in a dead heat as the favorites.

The liability for books is close, too: The good people at WynnBET say Jokic has 12.7 percent of the wagers and 32.7 percent of the handle. Embiid has 11.6 and 23.5 percent, respectively.

***

The Rockies' season-opening payroll is middle-of-the-pack, $166.3 million, 15th in baseball, according to Spotrac.

Same goes for the cost of attending opening day at Coors Field. Thursday afternoon the average Rockies (or Nationals) fan will spend $81 on tickets, a beer, hot dog and parking. Seems low, but that's according to research by MIBets.

How can a Rockies fan save a few bucks? Skip opening day. Attend Game 2, instead. You can sit directly behind home plate on Friday ($72) for the same price as you can sit in the faraway Rockpile on Thursday ($70), per Ticketmaster.

***

Colorado stud of the week: Rick George, CU Buffs athletics director

The 2022 Buffs closed a 1-11 season with a 63-21 loss to Utah. The 2023 Buffs sold out their spring exhibition game.

His son Shedeur Sanders is draft eligible after the 2023 season, so who knows how long Deion Sanders will be the coach in Boulder? But credit George’s hiring of Coach Prime with a turnaround that’s being felt before Prime’s Buffs play a real game. The spring game will see more fans (an expected crowd of 45,000) than the Folsom Field finale last November (33,474).

“We expect to win now,” George told The Denver Gazette.

***

