The Rockies missed Charlie Blackmon.

Blackmon's walk in his return to the lineup was exactly what the Rockies needed, and his subsequent single to start their eighth-inning rally was why they needed the veteran.

Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon each singled after Blackmon's initial infield hit to help the Rockies put up four runs in the inning to pull ahead for good against the Diamondbacks in a 6-4 win.

"We have a young team, so to have a veteran like (Blackmon), who's got a bunch of hardware in his closet, and the way he goes about his business (is beneficial)," Nolan Jones said. "I think it does more than anyone could imagine for this team."

Blackmon's earlier single was followed by three consecutive Rockies strikeouts to open the game. That's after 49 combined punchouts in Los Angeles last series. And 33 in a three-game set against the Brewers before that.

Blackmon's scouting reports throughout the lineup help immensely. His ability to conduct quiet, efficient at-bats as he did in a 2-for-3 return bleeds through the team in the eyes of manager Bud Black.

He was out since June 10 with a fractured finger, and the effects showed most after the team dealt away some of its eldest pieces at the trade deadline.

A lack of veterans was bound to cause an increase in strikeouts. But Colorado has stopped making contact at all, even on hittable pitches.

"To learn to hit, you have to hit and swing the bat," Black said before the game. "With that, you have to be able to stop, and that's where we're having a problem.

"A big-league slider is different than a minor-league slider. They're missing major-league sliders. They're missing major-league fastballs. You just hope over time, they improve on that."

The problems did not completely disappear despite the win.

Michael Toglia, McMahon and Brenton Doyle struck out three times apiece. The Rockies went down on punchouts 11 times against Merrill Kelly before the Arizona bullpen brought the total to 13.

Blackmon being in the lineup has already paid dividends, though.

His three times on base were only part of his impact on the clubhouse. And being in the lineup, versus watching from the dugout and giving guidance between innings, is vital for the third-youngest team in the league.

"You feel better when guys like Charlie are active on the team and in the clubhouse. It's tangible," Black said. "When he walks through the clubhouse doors, you just feel better."

Injury news

Kris Bryant went in for additional testing on his fractured finger Monday and received news of a delay. The bone has yet to fully heal, which will keep him in a splint and out of action for "multiple weeks," according to Black. The skipper said the outfielder will return this year.

Bryant has played in 65 games this year after 42 last season. Through a possible 281 games since signing with the Rockies, Bryant has played in only 105 games due to injuries.

"It's frustrating for all of us, especially Kris," Black said.

GAMER BOX

What Happened: The Rockies used a four-run, eighth-inning rally to push past the Diamondbacks. Charlie Blackmon's 2-for-3 return, and single to start the eighth, led the way.

On the mound: Chris Flexen went six innings and allowed four earned runs. He struck out six. Brent Suter, Matt Koch and Justin Lawrence combined to toss three scoreless innings to allow the offense to pull ahead.

At the plate: Ezequiel Tovar and Elehuris Montero each homered. Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a walk in his return from a broken finger. His single to start the eighth was the first of three consecutive hits and six base runners in the innings to push the Rockies to a late-inning win. Brendan Rodgers drove in a pair with his eighth-inning single to tie the game before Nolan Jones pushed across the winning run with his own single.

What's next: Arizona Diamondbacks (TBD) at Colorado Rockies (LHP Ty Blach, 1-1) at 6:40 p.m. MT on Tuesday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).