Charlie Carrel of Sheridan, Wyoming, won the Monarch Casino Gambler’s Choice elite jumping competition at Denver’s National Western Stock Show on Friday.
Riding “I’ll Be Frank,” Carrel tied with Allison Kroff, riding “Emmy Lu 3,” with 1,290 points but completed the course in the fastest time to take home the $4,500 first-place purse.
Kroff took second place riding for Elyse Buscema of Tucson, Arizona.
Carrel has been competing at the stock show for 25 years, and while he has won many events, this is his first victory in one of the show’s three premier jumping events: the $15,000 Gambler’s Choice, the $5,000 Top of the Rockies and the $40,000 Grand Prix.
The Gambler’s Choice jumping competition is unusual because unlike most fixed-course competitions, riders choose their own course through 14 jumps. Each jump is assigned a point value and riders must strategize on-the-fly how to approach each jump to maximize their accumulated point value in the 60 seconds they have to complete the course. Teams can only jump an obstacle twice.
In the case of a tie, the shortest time to complete the course wins.
After their round, riders have the option to attempt the bonus “Joker” jump, the highest on the course at 4 feet, 7 inches. Taking the Joker jump without knocking down a rail is worth 200 points. But if a rail is knocked down, 200 points are subtracted from the rider’s overall score.
Kroff also won third place on a second horse, “T-Quick Hurricane Z.”
Brooke Cudmore of Bennington, Nebraska, won fourth on “Indio” and Karen Cudmore took fifth place on “Coneja,” both owned by Blair Cudmore.
Nicki Wilcox on “Halifax VDM” took sixth riding for owner Marjorie Martin of Dallas; Katie Glass, owner/rider of Boulder, took seventh on “Jord”; Dominique Hoffman, owner/rider of Parker, took eighth on “Apriol 2”; Skyler Lisitza, owner/rider of Skokie, Illinois, placed ninth riding “Lisdeen Lady KVJ”; and Hannah Rohrbach of Parker riding her own “Rafaella” rounded out the top 10.
Many of these horse and rider teams will show again Monday evening in the $40,000 Grand Prix.