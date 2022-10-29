DENVER • There appears to be a new challenger for Bones Hyland’s status as fan favorite on the Denver Nuggets’ bench.
Christian Braun, who joined the second unit in the second game of the season, made his strongest case in Friday’s win over the Jazz. The rookie finished with 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and one very loud block. In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Utah wing Malik Beasley lost his defender with a back cut and caught a pass with all his momentum carrying him toward the basket. Braun anticipated the play, beat Beasley to the spot, elevated, and rejected the dunk attempt with his outstretched left hand.
“That was just a momentum block, man,” Hyland said after the game. “He’s been so excellent for us. He plays his role very well on both ends of the floor. He’s just, like, that glue guy that we need, that we’ve been missing.”
On the other end, Braun chased down a loose ball and passed to Hyland, who hit a 3-pointer that kept the Ball Arena crowd on its feet. If there was a look shot Beasley’s way after the play, Braun said it wasn’t intentional. The ferocious scream that came after the Jazz called timeout was a callback to his college days at Kansas and a sign the rookie is getting more comfortable in the NBA.
“I’m not very good at restraining myself when I make plays like that,” Braun admitted. “So, it was just spur of the moment.”
Hyland did his part to maintain his status with the home fans, hitting a career-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts and scoring a team-high 26 points to go with a few flashy assists. He seemed to get farther from the basket with each 3-point attempt.
“If I’m hot like that, I get into that mode where the play call don’t even matter for me,” Hyland said. “I feel like I’m just going to go get busy.”
Braun is building his case for fan favorite in a different manner. He’s not looking to take over the game offensively. The rookie would rather let Hyland take the tough shots, while he keeps it simple.
“They allow me to play defense, get out in transition and shoot open shots, and that’s what I do best,” Braun said. “I think this team really fits me, and I think that the coaching staff allows me to do the things I’m really good at.”
It’s an approach that’s winning over fans in Denver and his coach, Michael Malone.
“That was a hell of a play. That kids got some balls on him. I love it,” Malone said of Braun and his highlight block. “He’s a tough kid, not afraid. ... I can already tell he’s become a crowd favorite, because of how hard he plays. People respect people that work hard. You might miss a shot, might make a mistake, but if you play hard, people are going to root for you, and Christian’s a great example of that.”
Two wings questionable for Sunday’s game against Lakers
After playing 32 minutes Friday, Braun could be in for another big opportunity Sunday against the Lakers.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle sprain) and Davon Reed (personal reasons) are both questionable, according to the Nuggets injury report. Neither played Friday against Utah.