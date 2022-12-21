DENVER - A look at the scoreboard late in the third quarter taught Christian Braun a lesson about life in the NBA.
The Nuggets’ rookie, who made the first start of his NBA career Tuesday against Memphis, thought he was doing a good job on the possessions he was matched up with Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ super-charged superstar.
“I looked up in the third quarter, and he had 30, so I wasn’t doing something right,” the Nuggets rookie said after the 105-91 win. “But, you know, just make it tough on them, try to make them take shots they don’t want to take whether that’s a contested mid-range shot or a floater over long arms. … Those guys are going to go out there and get their numbers. They’re going to get their shots up, and if you can make it as inefficient as possible, that’s pretty much the goal.”
Braun and the other Nuggets who took turns on Morant were successful in that regard. While the Grizzlies’ go-to guy finished with a game-high 35 points, he needed 26 shots to get there. Braun teamed with Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to keep Morant mostly in check, though last season’s Most Improved Player found success at different times against each of Denver’s defenders.
Braun and Jeff Green split the team’s defensive player of the game honors.
“I thought Christian was really good tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Braun put up a career-high 13 points to go with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block.
The block was one of his more impressive plays on the night. Morant tried the shake the rookie with an inside-out dribble to his left. When Morant then tried to scoop a left-handed layup off the backboard, Braun moved with the shifty guard and rejected his shot with an outstretched right hand.
“A lot of the times he’s in the right spot at the right time. That’s huge,” Aaron Gordon said.
“He was big in this game.”
On the offensive end, Braun hit two of his five attempts from 3-point range. He also drove for a floater and put down a couple of dunks – one of a baseline cut and the other in transition. Despite finding out he would be in the starting lineup for the first time as a Nugget roughly 20 minutes before tipoff, the rookie managed to look comfortable.
“He looked like he belonged from get-go, attacking, filling the lanes, getting to the cup, guarding, just flying around. He has just a tremendous amount of energy. That’s what we need,” Malone said. “Making shots, not making shots, we just need energy. We need some guys that are willing to fly around and wreak some havoc out there. I think Christian fits that to a T.”
Braun credited his teammates for making life easy on him while he adjusts to the differences of the NBA game.
“This team kind of allows me to come in and be myself,” Braun said. “I don’t have to get outside of myself. I’m just coming in, making effort plays, trying to play good defense on their good players.”
That isn’t to say he’s learned all there is to life in the NBA. The lesson Tuesday – you can do your job rather well and still look up to see a big scoring night from one of the league’s best.
“I thought Christian had some really good possessions guarding him, and for a young player to guard a guy like that and kind of hold his own – no one stops Ja Morant – but I thought Christian had some decent possessions out there,” Malone said. “(I’m) really proud of the work he put forth tonight.”
Complete performance comes with increased expectations
Good news first – the Nuggets played their most complete game of the season Thursday.
The offense has been elite but the defense has diminished what the Nuggets have been able to achieve up until Tuesday.
“That was as close to a 48-minute effort that we’ve shown all season,” Malone said.
Now, the bad news. There’s a new standard that the Nuggets will be expected to uphold more frequently moving forward.
“You showed me you can do this against a great basketball team in Memphis. Do it every night. Do not get bored with success,” Malone said, challenging his team.
“I know a lot of people are going to make a lot of this game. We’re in first place (in the Western Conference) right now. It’s just one game. It’s just one game, and we have to get ready for Portland on Friday night.”