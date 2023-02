The CHSAA 4A-6A state basketball tournaments have reached the Great 8 and the slate of games is set for the Denver Coliseum.

Games start at 8:45 am Thursday.

Here is the full schedule:

Class 5A

Thursday

8:45 a.m. girls: Roosevelt (2) vs. Air Academy (7)

10:15 a.m. boys: Air Academy (1) vs. Pueblo South (8)

11:45 a.m. girls: George Washington (1) vs. Glenwood Springs (8)

1:15 p.m. boys: Mesa Ridge (2) vs. Dakota Ridge (7)

4 p.m. girls: Durango (3) vs. Canon City (11)

5:30 p.m. boys: Windsor (3) vs. Longmont (11)

7 p.m. girls: Windsor (4) vs. Mead (5)

8:30 p.m. boys: Mead (4) vs. Frederick (5)

Class 4A

Friday

8:45 a.m. girls: D’Evelyn (2) vs. Riverdale Ridge (7)

10:15 a.m. boys: Resurrection Christian (2) vs. The Classical Academy (23)

11:45 a.m. girls: Lutheran (4) vs. Berthoud (12)

1:15 p.m. boys: Alamosa (3) vs. Lutheran (6)

4 p.m. girls: University (3) vs. Eaton (6)

5:30 p.m. boys: Colorado Academy (8) vs. Holy Family (17)

7 p.m. girls: Holy Family (1) vs. Delta (8)

8:30 p.m. boys: Eagle Ridge (4) vs. Pagosa Springs/Pueblo Central

Class 6A

Saturday

8:45 a.m. girls: Monarch (4) vs. Regis Jesuit (12)

10:15 a.m. boys: Denver East (4) vs. Smoky Hill (5)

11:45 a.m. girls: Highlands Ranch (3) vs. Grandview (11)

1:15 p.m. boys: Fossil Ridge (3) vs. Fort Collins (6)

4 p.m. girls: Valor Christian (1) vs. Arapahoe (8)

5:30 p.m. boys: Mountain Vista (1) vs. Valor Christian (8)

7 p.m. girls: Cherry Creek (2) vs. Doherty (7)

8:30 p.m. boys: Rock Canyon (2) vs. Regis Jesuit (7)