CHSAA state basketball tournament matchups

Class 6A boys (Denver Coliseum)

No. 3 Fossil Ridge vs. No. 7 Regis Jesuit, 12:45 pm Friday

No. 1 Mountain Vista vs. No. 4 Denver East, 4 pm Friday

Class 6A girls (Denver Coliseum)

No. 2 Cherry Creek vs. No. 11 Grandview, 11 am Friday

No. 4 Monarch vs. No. 8 Arapahoe, 2:15 pm Friday

Class 5A boys (Denver Coliseum)

No. 1 Air Academy vs. No. 5 Frederick, 5:45 pm Friday

No. 2 Mesa Ridge vs. No. 3 Windsor, 7:15 Friday

Class 5A girls (Denver Coliseum)

No. 4 Windsor vs. No. 8 Glenwood Springs, 5:45 pm Thursday

No. 2 Roosevelt vs. No. 3 Durango, 7:15 pm Thursday

Class 4A boys (Denver Coliseum)

No. 4 Eagle Ridge vs. No. 17 Holy Family, 12:45 pm Thursday

No. 2 Resurrection Christian vs. No. 6 Lutheran, 4 pm Thursday

Class 4A girls (Denver Coliseum)

No. 2 D’Evelyn vs. No. 3 University, 11 am Thursday

No. 1 Holy Family vs. No. 4 Lutheran, 2:15 pm Thursday

Class 3A boys (University of Denver)

No. 2 Salida vs. No. 23 The Pinnacle, 10:15 am Thursday

No. 4 Highland vs. No. 21 SkyView Academy, 1:15 pm Thursday

No. 1 Faith Christian vs. No. 9 Yuma, 5:30 pm Thursday

No. 3 Centauri vs. No. 6 Windsor Charter, 8:30 pm Thursday

Class 3A girls (University of Denver)

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

No. 8 Ellicott vs. No. 16 Buena Vista, 8:45 am Thursday

No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian vs. No. 6 Platte Valley, 11:45 am Thursday

No. 5 The Vanguard School vs. No. 13 Grand Valley, 4 pm Thursday

No. 2 Centauri vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s, 7 pm Thursday

Class 2A boys (Budweiser Events Center)

No. 3 Limon vs. No. 6 Golden View, 10:15 am

No. 1 Crowley County vs. No. 9 Evangelical Christian, 1:15 pm Thursday

No. 2 Simla vs. No. 7 Sanford, 5:30 pm Thursday

No. 4 Wray vs. No. 5 Plateau Valley, 8:30 pm Thursday

Class 2A girls (Budweiser Events Center)

No. 12 Heritage Christian vs. No. 13 Limon, 8:45 am Thursday

No. 3 Burlington vs. No. 6 Del Norte, 11:45 am Thursday

No. 1 Merino vs. No. 9 Wiggins, 4 pm Thursday

No. 2 Sedgwick County vs. No. 7 Rangely, 7 pm Thursday

Class 1A boys (UNC)

No. 3 McClave vs. No. 6 Granada, 10:15 am Thursday

No. 2 Denver Jewish Day vs. No. 7 Genoa-Hugo/Karval, 1:15 pm Thursday

No. 4 Stratton vs. No. 5 Otis, 5:30 pm Thursday

No. 1 Belleview Christian vs. No. 9 Cheyenne Wells, 8:30 pm Thursday

Class 1A girls (UNC)

No. 3 Briggsdale vs. No. 11 Fleming, 8:45 am Thursday

No. 1 McClave vs. No. 9 Granada, 11:45 am Thursday

No. 2 Flatirons Academy vs. No. 10 Kit Carson, 4 pm Thursday

No. 4 Dove Creek vs. No. 5 Stratton, 7 pm Thursday