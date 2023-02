March Madness is coming.

CHSAA on Sunday released the brackets for the Class 6A, 5A and 4A boys and girls state basketball tournaments.

On the boys side, the No. 1 seeds are Mountain Vista (6A), Air Academy (5A) and Kent Denver (4A). On the girls side, the top seeds are Valor Christian (6A), George Washington (5A) and Holy Family (4A).

First-round action runs Tuesday and Wednesday. The complete brackets can be found at CHSAANow.com.

—Paul Klee