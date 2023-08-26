College sports reporter Tyler King gives his record predictions and a player to watch for Colorado and Colorado State football in 2023:

Tyler King, college sports reporter

CU Buffs record: 4-8

After back-to-back home wins over the program's two biggest rivals — Nebraska and Colorado State — Boulder is going to be the center of the college football universe as Coach Prime has started 2-1 with the Buffs. Then Pac-12 play begins with a trip to Oregon and a home game against USC. After a hot start, I only see two Pac-12 wins on the schedule for CU, both at home and against Arizona and Stanford. It might feel like a disappointment, but with how bad the roster was when Sanders took over and all of the new players in the program, four wins and being competitive in just about every game should be viewed as a success.

Player to watch: RB Dylan Edwards

I've been skeptical of how much the Buffs are really going to play a 5-foot-9, 170-pound true freshman running back, but Edwards continues to make play after play in camp. With Houston transfer Alton McCaskill yet to be a full-go in terms of contact and with Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke missing some time, as well, Edwards may be a big part of the offense in Week 1, with how dangerous he is as a runner and a receiver.

CSU Rams record: 6-6

Patience, Ram fans. Even if CSU starts 0-2 after tough games against Washington State and CU, there's a real chance for Norvell and company to make some noise in the Mountain West this season. Home games against Boise State (Oct. 14) and Air Force (Oct. 28) will be real tests, and wins in those games could signal a big step forward for the Rams. Wins against Nevada and Hawaii to close out the year should be enough to get CSU back to a bowl game.

Player to watch: DB Ayden Hector

Don't listen to me — take it from stud CSU safety Jack Howell: Ayden Hector can cover anyone on the field. Hector, a former walk-on who's had a difficult start to his college career, made an instant impact for CSU last season, grabbing a pick-six in his first series as a starter. The former four-star recruit out of the Seattle area could wind up being the best player on a Rams defense loaded with veteran starters.