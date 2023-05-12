Where the good news shines

Four Rams were named to the Mountain West All-Conference softball team, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Juniors Ashley York and Hailey Smith were both named first team while Molly Gates and Danielle Serna were both second team.

York finished the regular season with the third best batting average in the conference at .405 and second best number of total hits at 64.

Smith, one of the top sluggers in the conference, finished the regular season tied for first place in the conference with 12 home runs on the season as well as eight doubles and three triples.

Gates finished the regular season with a .366 batting average and a third best total of 60 hits on the season.

Serna, the utility pitcher-first base combo, earned her first All-Conference honor after hitting a .323 on the season with 10 doubles a triple and two home runs. From the circle, she has pitched a 4.30 ERA on the season in 81.1 innings pitched with a fourth best opponent batting average in the conference of only .220.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)