When Brandon Moore is coaching a Power 5 program or NFL team, Colorado School of Mines can say: I remember when… he led the Orediggers to the NCAA Division II national title game.

It was only a matter of time when a program poached Moore, a rising star, from Golden.

That day came Wednesday when the University of San Diego announced Moore, the reigning AFCA Division II coach of the year, as the new coach of the Toreros. In his first season as the Mines coach, Moore set a program record with 13 wins and tied one with its third unbeaten record (9-0) in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Moore previously served as the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator since he was hired as an assistant in 2016.

Mines lost to Ferris State in the national title game in December.

"Our family is extremely excited about this new chapter in our lives," Moore said.

The Orediggers don’t change coaches often, Moore being the fifth head coach since 1969.

Marv Kay, the greatest Mines coach, served as the football coach for 26 years. Kay died Wednesday at age 84. The walkway through the Mines campus is Marv Kay Way.

Moore continued the Orediggers' spectacular football tradition with a helping hand in five RMAC championships. The Oklahoma graduate and New York native, after considering a career in politics, played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers.