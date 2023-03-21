NCAA basketball players opting to seek out a new program is no longer unusual.

Now it's the norm.

Air Force, Colorado, Colorado State and Wyoming endured major blows Tuesday, with standout players Jake Heidbreder (Air Force), John Tonje (CSU), Lawson Lovering (CU) and Graham Ike (Wyoming) tossing their names in the transfer portal, according to reports.

A 6-foot-5 wing, Heidbreder was named All-Mountain West after averaging 15.1 points as a sophomore.

A 7-1 center, Lovering averaged 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore.

A 6-foot-5 wing, Tonje was the second-leading scorer for the Rams at 14.6 points per game and helped CSU to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

A 6-9 post player, Ike figures to be one of the most sought-after transfers in the country after averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Cowboys to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This season he was named preseason player of the year in the Mountain West, but the Aurora Overland graduate sat out due to a leg injury.

Over 700 players have entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.