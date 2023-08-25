COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force must break in a new quarterback and fill the void left by the loss of the nation’s leading rusher. But much of the nation’s best defense is back, and that might be enough to help the Falcons maintain their standard through what could otherwise be a transitional season.

“I think that this team is better than last year,” safety Trey Taylor said.

Taylor pointed to the experience on defense, where 10 of the 11 positions could feature players with previous starting experience. And that experience came for a defense that, for the most part, dominated.

The Falcons, under defensive coordinator Brian Knorr, led the nation in total defense (254.4 ypg) and were third in scoring defense (13.4 ppg) in 2022. They were second in opponents’ first downs (168) and their final two foes – San Diego State and Baylor – went a combined 0-for-21 on third downs.

Three of the top four tacklers (and 11 of the top 15) return from that team.

But no defense is a standalone piece of the puzzle, and that is particularly true at Air Force. While the defense routinely clamped down, it also benefited from an offense that led the nation in time of possession and featured a three-year starter at quarterback in Haaziq Daniels and workhorse fullback Brad Roberts, who led the nation with 1,728 rushing yards.

The replacement for Daniels likely won't be known before the opener, with seniors Jensen Jones, Zac Larrier and Ben Brittain in contention. Roberts’ workload will be replaced by committee, with senior John Lee Eldridge III (766 yards rushing last season) prepared to see time at fullback or tailback. A host of others – tailback Jalen Johnson, slot receivers Dane Kinamon and Kaden Frew and fullbacks Jet Harris and Owen Burke among them – will get opportunities.

“I feel like no matter who we decide to give it to – tailback, fullback, slots – there will be no dropoff from last year,” Eldridge said.

Fullback Emmanuel Michel (679 career rushing yards) could also be in the mix, pending an NCAA ruling on his eligibility following a medical turnback.

On the offensive line, Air Force returns multiyear starters in center Thor Paglialong and guard Wesley Ndago. Three others back on the line have previously split time or at least drawn spot starts.

“We’re looking forward to this year,” said Paglialong, who earned spots on the Lombardi and Outland Trophy watch lists.

The optimism is high for good reason. This program has won 10-plus games in its past three full seasons and has experience at many positions.

It’s the inexperience in some key areas that could lead to complications and have coach Troy Calhoun making comparisons to the 2013 team (his worst at Air Force, going 2-10) and talking about the next bowl trip as though it will be years down the road.

But the team, and the defense in particular, has seen enough of itself to exude confidence.

“I don’t think there is any pressure,” senior defensive back Camby Goff said. “We all just really love the game and have a lot of fun. When you have a lot of fun you don’t really feel pressure.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

***

Air Force 2023 schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Robert Morris, 11 a.m.

Sept. 9 at Sam Houston State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Utah State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. San Diego State, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Wyoming, 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Navy, 10 a.m.

Oct. 28 at Colorado State, 5 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Army*, 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. UNLV, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Boise State, 2 p.m.

*-At Empower Field at Mile High