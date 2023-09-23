Where the good news shines

The Air Force women’s soccer team topped Utah State 1-0 on Thursday to open conference play.

That same Utah State team had beaten No. 1 BYU in its previous match.

“What a great team win tonight," Air Force coach Laura Busby said. “I told them before the game it was going to take all 32 players to win tonight and the effort across the board was phenomenal.”

Falcons team captain Grace Sublette scored on a penalty kick at the 31-minute mark, using her right foot to send the ball into the top-left corner of the goal.

It was the first collegiate goal for Sublette, an Air Force senior and native of Greenwood Village and Cherry Creek High School graduate.

Air Force goalkeeper Sydney Davis saved all six shots she faced in posting the shutout.

“Our back line was focused and tough as nails tonight,” Busby said. “They made Sydney's job easy in goal and earned the shutout.”

Air Force (4-4, 1-0 Mountain West) had lost three consecutive matches by one-goal apiece to Army, Bucknell and Washington entering the game.