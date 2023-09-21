Where good news shines

Air Force hockey is on Altitude TV again.

The network will broadcast six of the first seven home games of the season, starting Oct. 7-8 when the Falcons host Lindenwood. Altitude also will carry the Michigan State series (Oct. 12-13) and both games against Army (Nov. 10-11).

The remainder of the televised games will be announced at a later date. Air Force fans also can catch the broadcasts on GoAirForceFalcons.com and FloHockey.TV.

Air Force athletics and Altitude Sports are in the second year of a multi-year partnership.

