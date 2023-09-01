BOULDER — As he often does, Deion Sanders said something earlier this week that many around college football have been thinking.

“I think this was the year that they said no to darn near everybody,” Coach Prime said when commenting on Tyler Brown’s waiver to play this season being denied by the NCAA.

Brown, a 6-foot-3, 310 pound offensive lineman from Mississippi, had quickly become one of the more beloved members of the Colorado locker room this offseason. He was the best offensive lineman at Jackson State last year and was primed to contribute for the Buffs this fall after following Sanders and others to Boulder.

But because Brown had already transferred once — he began his career at Louisiana-Lafayette — he needed a waiver to earn immediate eligibility. Second-time transfers are only permitted immediate eligibility if they are dealing with mental or physical health issues or if there are “exigent circumstances.”

Brown has been very open about his mental health issues that he’s been dealing with for multiple years, saying he has been in therapy and on different types of medications for depression and anxiety since he was 18.

After announcing his waiver was denied, Brown even posted the nearly 17 minute long video he made as part of his appeal to the NCAA. It already has over 50,000 views and shows a vulnerable Brown sharing his honest story.

The video didn’t seem to matter to much to the decision makers in charge of reviewing his appeal and it’s a big blow to CU on the field as Brown worked with the first team offense during spring practices, but also off the field as those who care for Brown now have to watch him not be able to play the game he loves this fall.

“I wish they could review that and understand that,” Coach Prime said. “Watch it and tell me how you can say no to that kid. It’s unbelievable, isn’t it? It’s like, ‘Wow.’ Do you really care or are you just saying you care? You care when it’s convenient or profitable.

“That hurt tremendously. He’s a kid that is dear to me, like a darn son to me. Tyler Brown is a wonderful kid.”

While there’s been an outpouring of support from Buffs fans all over the country, there’s also been some criticism hurled at Brown, with many online saying it was all a ploy to gain eligibility.

“It’s absolutely deplorable that people would think I’d lie about my mental health struggles for a waiver,” Brown said on Twitter. “I’ve always struggled. Anyone close to me knows this. Instead of making assumptions about my character and calling me a liar, actually take the time to ask me directly.”

Unfortunately, Brown isn’t the only player in college football that’s had to deal with this issue.

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker, who starred for multiple seasons at Kent State under current CU offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, has also had a waiver denied to play this season. Walker chose to transfer back closer to home so his grandmother, whom he cared for before going to college, could see him play. Walker’s grandmother, Loretta Black, was not able to travel to Ohio the last few years due to her severe scoliosis and multiple surgeries on her hip and knee.

That certainly seems like it would fall in the category of the “exigent circumstances” the NCAA supposedly allows for.

“Some things just don’t make sense,” Sanders said. “You say you really care about mental health, but when you have someone really dealing with mental health, there’s a problem. That’s trying for a young man. He’s not the only one. There’s a plethora of people around the country.”

Sure, the NCAA is probably trying to show student athletes across the country that the one-time transfer rule is just that — a one-time thing. But these decisions have gotten in the way of what college athletics are supposed to be about and the consequences have been passed onto those who deserve it least.

“Mental health is real and should never be ignored by the cover of policies meant to hurt student athletes,” Brown closed his statement on Twitter.

Well said, Tyler.

5 Games to Watch

Colorado at No. 17 TCU, 10 a.m. (FOX)

The one we’ve been waiting nine months for is finally here. The offseason headlines are done and the time for speculation is over. Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs will see what they’re made of against last year’s national runner-up.

No. 10 Washington vs. Boise State, 1:30 p.m. (ABC)

What an intriguing matchup in Week 1. Washington is trying to replicate its offensive success from a year ago and then some with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back for one final season, while preseason Mountain West favorites Boise State have an early chance to assert themselves as the top Group of Five team in the country this season with dynamic quarterback Taylen Green running the show.

Colorado State vs. Washington State, 5 p.m. (CBSSN)

Jay Norvell has been waiting all offseason to show off his new-look Rams and what better way to do it than at home against a Pac-12 opponent. CSU got blown out in Pullman by a final of 38-7 last season, but this Rams team looks a lot more like what Norvell is used to seeing and he feels his group matches up well against quarterback Cameron Ward and the Cougars.

No. 7 Penn State vs. West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)

Is this the year Penn State finally breaks through and reaches the playoff? The Big Ten championship the Nittany Lions won back in 2016 feels like such a long time ago and James Franklin has a roster full of blue chip talent on both sides of the ball. If former five-star recruit Drew Allar is the real deal at QB, this could be the start of a special season in Happy Valley.

South Carolina vs. No. 21 North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

Arguably the best quarterback matchup of Week 1 features North Carolina’s Drake Maye, a bona fide NFL prospect and likely the No. 2 player in next year’s draft class behind only Caleb Willaims, against South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, the former Oklahoma transfer who once lost his job to Williams mid-season but started to look like the player everyone thought he could be near the end of of 2022 for the Gamecocks.

King’s top 5 Heisman candidates

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The last repeat Heisman winner was Archie Griffin in the mid-70s, but it’s safe to say Williams has a good chance to do so. He was clinical in his first game of 2023, passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over San Jose State last weekend.

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Maybe the most talented player in the country regardless of position, there’s even a precedent for Harrison to win the Heisman as a wide receiver after Alabama’s Devonta Smith won the award a few years ago. With C.J. Stroud now in the NFL, Harrison is the main star for the Buckeyes and they’ll need a special season from him to reclaim the top spot in the Big Ten.

3. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

If the Seminoles are going to complete this turnaround under coach Mike Norvell, Jordan Travis is going to have to be at the center of it. The former Louisville transfer finally took a step forward as a passer last season and his improved play could lead FSU to not just an ACC title but also a trip to the College Football Playoff.

4. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The big stars from this dominant era for the Bulldogs are almost all gone, except for Bowers. He’s been the best tight end in the country since he was a true freshman and he’ll finally be eligible for the NFL Draft in 2024. Georgia is once again the preseason favorite to win it all and Bowers could be in for a big season as once again the main offensive weapon on a team contending for a national title.

5. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The Longhorns have high expectations for their final season in Big 12 and they go beyond just a conference title. Steve Sarkisian has Texas eyeing a trip to the playoff and it all hinges on Ewers continuing to look like a future NFL quarterback. The former five-star recruit has silenced all of the Arch Manning talk this offseason and is firmly in control of the Longhorn offense.

Where to Watch

As the college football season returns, there’s nothing better than watching a game at a packed bar. There’s no shortage of great options in the Denver area. Here’s our pick for this week and it’s a great place to watch the Buffs:

