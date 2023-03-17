If anyone is in need of a pediatrician in a few years, feel free to give Adam Flagler a call.

The Baylor redshirt senior has always had a passion for helping people, especially kids, and that shouldn’t be a surprise given the way he plays for a young Bears team with aspirations to win a second national championship in three years.

Flagler and his team are one step closer to that goal after their 74-56 first round win over 14-seed UC Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon at Ball Arena.

“I want to serve others and go out there and do my best to help my teammates,” Flagler told The Denver Gazette after the game.

No one had a bigger helping hand in Baylor’s win than Flagler, one of two starters still remaining from the 2021 title team. Flagler led all scorers with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and he also had a game-high five assists.

Flagler’s interest in pediatric care all stems from his own relationship with his doctor growing up.

“The influence that she had on my life is pivotal,” Flagler said. “I wanted to challenge myself and be in a field where I can help others. I think it’s perfect for me. I love kids.”

He’s also a firm believer that his personality and his desire to help others has had a direct correlation to the way he is as a player.

“If you’re not a certain person off the court, it’s going to be hard for you to be that type of person on the court.,” Flagler said. “Just who I am overall has helped me step into this point guard role and help these guys.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

His teammates can see it, too, especially young star freshman guard Keyonte George, who’s giving Flagler somewhat of a dry run for what his future profession is going to be like.

“Y’all see the way Flag carries himself,” George told The Denver Gazette. “He’s a real educated guy. He takes his craft really seriously. He carries that in his education, his schoolwork as well. He got it in him.”

The other starter from that team two seasons ago is big man Flo Thamba and he’s got to witness every second of Flagler’s impact on the program from the day he arrived as a transfer from Presbyterian.

“Flag is a mature guy, similar to me,” Thamba said. “We’re just trying to keep the discipline of this team. The reality is, we’re very young, but we’ve got a lot of talent. Old heads like us just try to keep the structure going.”

Even though Flagler said this year’s tournament, his third, does feel a little different — maybe it’s because the Georgia native has never been to Colorado before — he also sees something in this team that reminds him of that special group from two years ago.

“There’s some characteristics and things that kinda resemble the championship year that I’m excited for,” Flagler said. “I just want to continue to be out there, be on this platform. We’re just thankful to be here.”

However long this potentially last NCAA Tournament run lasts for Flagler, his Baylor teammates know that they’ll go as far as he can lead them.

“We know what he’s capable of,” George said. “He was able to come out here and hit some tough shots, some big shots and lead this team. He has the most experience. He’s been there before. He’s just gotta keep leading us and we’ve gotta keep listening to him.”